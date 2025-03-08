Hans Zimmer is done with Marvel

HQ

There is no doubt that Hans Zimmer is one of the most prominent composers in Hollywood, having worked with virtually all the big names and studios in one way or another. However, he won't be composing any more music for Marvel. Zimmer recently confirmed this in an interview, explaining that he is looking for new challenges.

And it's easy to understand why—his track record in the superhero genre is nothing short of impressive. He has composed music for Nolan's Batman trilogy, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. So perhaps it's fair to say that he's done his part.

According to Zimmer, Marvel's chief executive Kevin Feige wasn't entirely pleased with his decision. Feige reportedly reacted by saying, "What are you even complaining about?"

What's next for Zimmer remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Star Wars is completely off the table. Zimmer himself has stated that John Williams has already established the tone and theme for the franchise in a way that is simply impossible to surpass. He also praised Ludwig Göransson's innovative contributions to Star Wars and mentioned that he would only consider joining the universe if given the opportunity to completely reinvent its musical identity.

Which of Zimmer's many soundtracks is your favorite?