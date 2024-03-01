Hans Zimmer is already writing music for Dune: Messiah

HQ

From those who've seen it so far, it's clear that Dune: Part Two is a major success when it comes to film making. In our review, we gave it a 9 out of 10, and many other critics have been generous to Villeneuve's return to Arrakis as well.

However, we'll have to wait and see if that critical success can translate to box office cash before we start rubbing our hands in anticipation for Dune: Messiah, the potential third movie in this trilogy.

Hans Zimmer isn't waiting around to see what the figures are, though, as he told Variety he's already began writing music for Dune: Messiah. "Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we're going and I know we're not done," he said.

We're not sure when we'll see a third Dune movie, but so long as this sequel brings in the cash, we can't see why WB wouldn't be interested.