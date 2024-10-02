Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe confirmed as Dragon Age: The Veilguard's composers

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have two of the most popular film composers: Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe are confirmed by Electronic Arts and BioWare.

Both composers have worked together dozens of times, as Balfe started his career at Zimmer's company before becoming one of the most seeked-out composers in Hollywood (creating music for Mission: Impossible, Bad Boys, Top Gun, Black Adam...) as well as some videogames like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Assassin's Creed III or Beyond: Two Souls.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Main Theme is out now

"Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game's moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls", Zimmer said.

"Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas, bringing these characters and their stories to the next level", Balfe said.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches October 31, but the Main Theme for the game is already out. The rest of the OST will be released on iTunes and Amazon Music November 1.