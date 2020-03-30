Hangar 13 looking for developers for new IP

Developer Hangar 13 which took over the Mafia franchise from now-defunct studio 2K Czech back in 2016 with Mafia III, is developing a new game and it's not tied to the Mafia universe. Plenty of rumours have been going around regarding a possible fourth instalment as well as a remaster of the phenomenal mafia action game Mafia 2, but according to a job listing on the official Hangar 13, the developer is developing a brand-new IP.

The listing in question is for an executive producer experienced in building "AAA open-world and sandbox games".

What do you think we'll be seeing from Hangar 13 next?