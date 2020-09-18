Handy demonstration shows Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series S

You're watching Advertisements

One of the biggest differences next generation will see will be the death of loading times. This is of course thanks to the SSD drives we find in both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. One feature Microsoft has been promoting, which also is a benefit for the SSD is Quick Resume, which is basically a bunch of save states for your games so you can swap between them and get straight back into the action where you left it.

Now Microsoft has shared a new trailer that demonstrates this on Xbox Series S, and it shows switching between games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Minecraft Dungeons, Skate 3, and Black - seemingly in real-time. We have yet to try this ourselves, but it really seems like a 'quality of life' improvement to look forward to.