Handy demonstration shows Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series S

One of the biggest differences next generation will see will be the death of loading times. This is of course thanks to the SSD drives we find in both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. One feature Microsoft has been promoting, which also is a benefit for the SSD is Quick Resume, which is basically a bunch of save states for your games so you can swap between them and get straight back into the action where you left it.
Now Microsoft has shared a new trailer that demonstrates this on Xbox Series S, and it shows switching between games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Minecraft Dungeons, Skate 3, and Black - seemingly in real-time. We have yet to try this ourselves, but it really seems like a 'quality of life' improvement to look forward to.
Loading next content