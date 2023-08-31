Hands-on impressions with Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch

HQ

The other day at Gamescom I got the wonderful chance to play some levels in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder in a behind closed doors multiplayer session together with two additional co-op users: a Nintendo representative (who clearly was a veteran Mario player) and another journalist from a different outlet (who clearly wasn't). I consider myself, who was proudly representing Gamereactor, one of the former, so the coincidental combination turned out to be just ideal to assess how this game is again trying to cater to both hardcore precision platforming fans on the one hand, and then newcomers or just players who gather to enjoy a casual party game on the other.

In short I was pleasantly surprised at the added variety, silly fun, and attention to detail Wonder brings to the table coming from the New! series, but perhaps it's easier to go point by point level by level:

A significant tweak to the game's physics

For those who, like me, come from spending endless hours with friends on the console installments of New! Super Mario Bros. (namely NSMB Wii and NSMB U/Deluxe), there's a first major change that redefines the rules of the game and that Nintendo smartly concealed on the reveal trailer: you no longer collide and jump on each other. Yes, there's interaction when you play as Yoshi and can mount a friend on your back, but forget about character trampolines, throws, and pushes. This shifts your focus mechanically for obvious reasons, while the competitive and cooperative aspects see themselves affected too.

And how does it feel? Convincingly well. I naturally missed that modern staple of the series, but at the same time it made more and more sense the more I played, given the new style and how Badges (which I will explain later) work. You can't steal items either, and the collected power-ups arrange on a FIFO list on the top-left corner, ready to be used by whomever might be in need.

Besides on the physics matter, don't expect the Super Mario Bros. 2 or Super Mario 3D World treatment for its characters: all seven mains behave the same, with no soaring by Peach, no higher jump by Luigi, or no faster running by Toad.

Wait, how many characters are there in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

I mentioned seven mains but for now I counted up to nine in the character selection screen. This is the list of playable characters:

Mario



Luigi



Peach



Daisy



Red Toad



Blue Toad



Yellow Toad



Yoshi



Nabbit



Now, from Mario down until the Toads it's all about how they look on the screen (and by that I mean a lot, as I also elaborate later), whereas Yoshi and Nabbit have been designed as helpful characters for beginners, as they don't die from hits.

Besides Mario and Peach I only played the dinosaur, and the catch is that the characters for newcomers cannot use power-ups, as it'd probably have been both a bit too much and a bit too weird. Instead, other than being almost invincible, Yoshis can do every move just like the rest (including wall jump, ground pound, spin, or Badge moves), and then their own trademark moves like the flutter jump or the ability to grab a shell with their tongue (even mid-air as boastfully shown on my gameplay) to then spit it back out.

Yes, you can play SMB Wonder online, and it's interesting

A part of our session surprisingly turned to online play. The Nintendo rep went handheld on an OLED Switch to then connect to our ongoing TV session. The company had been reluctant to try this so far on its best-selling platformer due to potential lag issues and infrastructure limitations, but now it's finally here and very welcome, and with a bunch of interesting ideas too. However, I, ehem, wonder if this is the reason why characters don't collide anymore...

Anyway, the interesting twist with Super Mario Bros. Wonder online mode is that a given world map can host up to 11 additional players for a group total of 12, acting like more of a living lobby. Then users enter the different levels (the ones with active players within show blinking marks) and teleport to wherever the action is happening, but this is of course still limited to 4 players max. Others are represented by ghost silhouettes, there are different emojis for actions and you can leave posts for others to save you (this also works offline).

Of course, that is for random players, but you can do pretty much the same with known users by creating a room for your Switch friends and perhaps setting a password, then, if you're more than four the full party, you can gather online but playing different courses.

However, even more interesting is the fact that you can turn a given section of a level into a timed race by hitting a checkered block, which will for sure make for tight competitive encounters.

Flowers, Badges, and power ups: The elephant in the room

But Nintendo moved everyone from the Mushroom Kingdom to the Flower Kingdom for a good reason: in this world there are plenty of new power ups and transformations.

First you have your traditional power-ups, and other than the ones you'd expect (mushroom, fire flower, etc), we also tried out the Elephant and the Drill.

The Elephant is not only bigger and stronger and incredibly hilarious: it also allows you to use its trunk to deflect incoming projectiles (such as acorns), break harder blocks by swinging it, and, the dream of any plumber, absorb liquids to then water enemies or, conveniently, flowers.

The drill was a nice surprise too for underground levels, but it feels like a more familiar return as an adaptation of Super Mario Galaxy 2's Spin Drill. It allows you to penetrate surfaces both up and down, to sneak into smaller holes and cracks and to break through jewels. Oh and the drill hat protects you from falling dangers too.

Then come the Badges. They're special abilities granted to all players by Prince Florian, and they are unlocked by completing special Badge Challenge levels which also act as a tutorial of the unlockable Badge.

For you to understand this, think of it like a way to give additional properties to the characters besides your typical Super Mario moves. Two clear examples were one badge allowing us to perform a vertical wall jump (neatly combined with the side wall jumps) or another one that activated a super charged high jump when crouching. And as Badge power is the same, it changes each level's approach for the whole group. Here's a list of some Badges:



Parachute cap (to soar with the cap with ZR even in elephant mode)



Wall climb jump



Floating high jump



Crouching high jump



Dolphin kick (useful underwater)



Auto super mushroom



Sensor (detects items and secrets)



The latter is because this game seems full of secrets, seeing how you have to try several runs at some of the levels to collect every wonder seed, as that's what you're here for.

And the last thing? The Wonder Flower effects mean the craziest transformations of both the characters and the environment.

You saw a teaser with the first trailer including snake-like or pushable pipes, stampedes, and more, but during our session we literally saw the characters turned into... goombas. For a stealth section. For real. And goombas can't jump, right? But they can hide behind trees and bushes. And they can move their eyes in circles in one of the most hilarious moments in Mario's history. And those eyes, if you were Peach, well, those eyes have beautiful eyelashes.

It looks wonderful

Finally it looks like this game, while sticking to the schematic nature of the series, will move away from the simpler elements and textures Nintendo overused for decades. More depth, better effects, but above all a ton more animations with amazing attention to detail breathe life into the series, and we're looking forward to enjoying all those little details.

Finally, it looks to me that they'll keep the challenge and fun I demand from the series given how much they now try to help non-veterans with additional tips and by showing the difficulty level before entering a course.

And even if you won't be able to Globetrotter your way with friends, I expect this to get very, very technical with the different Badges, the quirky transformations in the Flower Kingdom, and the possibilities online play brings to the table. October 20 can't come soon enough.