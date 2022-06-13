Hands-on: Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 takes its dystopian voyeurism into the future

"Remember: do not feed the monkeys". It was one of the clauses in the contract to join the elite "Primate Observation Club" in 2018's Do Not Feed the Monkeys, the wonderful pixel-art voyeurism simulator by Fictiorama Studios. We've had the chance to try out the demo version of its just-announced sequel, Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and it's full of new cages and monkeys in a more futuristic and technological approach. We can assure you that in the future monkeys also hold many secrets for us to discover.

Our main character lives in Blue Blob0, a planet with its own sponsor (Blue Blob, of course) which aims to become the New Earth and is inhabited by different species. We play the role of a human that inherits the access to the privileged Primate Observation Club from his uncle. Our mission is to snoop around what happens in the different cages and gather information to be promoted in the Club. To do this, not only we must remain in front of our computer for hours, but we also need to eat, sleep and work to avoid ending up broke. By the way, if you suffer when you have to pay taxes, wait until the bureaucrats of the Galactic Council come knocking at your door asking to collect the Earth Debt. It really hurts.

HQ

While in the original game we already had a wide variety of cameras, this sequel also includes a great number of cages to explore. However, the environment is more futuristic, intergalactic and set in a technology-driven society. The terrestrial scenarios of the first game have been replaced by landscapes of unknown planets, images of satellites floating in space and pictures of the daily life of non-human species (which is not that different from our life). This last point is, for me, one of the highlights of this game.

In the age of content platforms such as YouTube, Netflix or Twitch, this title presents us with modern-day situations such as characters streaming life or death situations, an online society in which users favour building computer-based rather than face to face relationships and a universe that is in constant growth thanks to the money of big corporations at the cost of greater pollution. Is this familiar to you? If we omit the part of life on other planets and inter-spatial travelling, it seems that society in the year 2099 is not so different from today's civilization.

This is an ad:

It's true that the original title was a little short, even though each new game you started followed a different path resulting in a unique experience. However, this new release is a breath of fresh air for those who played the original game and want to continue discovering new stories in MonkeyVision 2.1. We can't say that it brings remarkable changes in terms of gameplay (which is not expected in this kind of games), but rest assured that the new content in terms of cages and the futuristic theme seems to make this extraordinary "digital voyeur simulator" totally worth it. It'll release on Steam this autumn.

This is an ad: