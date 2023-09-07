Hands-on impressions with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

HQ

I admit that I spent a lot of time inside the Sega booth at Gamescom, but there were so many important releases for the coming months that I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be one of the first to try them out. And although I had already visited Sonic Team and Atlus, I still had to get into a room to meet up with a friend I hadn't seen for years: Kazuma Kiryu.

Bluntly speaking, the legendary protagonist of the Yakuza series returns with better graphics, an improved system (with that Agent style I'll talk about) and with more serious looks, frowns and "don't get on my nerves, I'm having a bad day" faces than in his seven canonical instalments to date. However, in the demo I saw in Cologne, he also struck me as a tired man, exhausted from a life of struggle and whose moments of calm or happiness barely last a breath. As we already know from the ending of Yakuza 6, Kiryu staged the cover-up of his fake death and retired from the Yakuza in exchange for becoming a government sleeper agent. But the fate of the Dragon of Dojima seems to be a never-ending fight to the end of days, and this time what was to be a routine escort mission turns into an extortion of the ex-yakuza to protect the orphans of the orphanage he helped found.

While we obviously didn't see any story in the demo, I have no doubt that the narrative will live up to the series, something that the producer of this instalment himself, Hiroyuki Sakamoto, conveyed to me in the interview I had with him, which you can see below.

Again, in this demo I could only see Kiryu arriving with a young girl named Akame in this Kamurocho-like neon-lit paradise with a huge castle in the background known as "The Castle". Actually, all those buildings (with casinos, shops, boutiques, arcades and so on) are located inside a gigantic cargo ship where this section takes place, which is perfect to show us the wide variety of side activities and mini-games that have been introduced here. But before I could even approach the door of the first casino ready to spend a few thousand yen, a group of yakuza foot soldiers (clearly beginners, because they don't know who they're messing with) come out looking for a fight. And I'm delighted to finally get a taste of the Agent fighting style.

The combat is based on fancy moves and the use of environmental objects and a kind of hook with which to tie up enemies and throw them against each other or against the ground. The usual combos are here too, but in this case Kiryu seems to fight "cleaner", as if he's holding back some of his rage and delivering more accurate blows instead. The controls are wonderful, and the character moves from opponent to opponent across the screen with instant response. Remember that Like a Dragon Gaiden is an action game, and not a turn-based RPG, as Like a Dragon with Ichiban Kasuga is.

The Agent style seems to be particularly effective against large groups due to the use of any object in the environment, be it billboards, lampposts or the aforementioned hook, which is very easy to abuse due to its efficiency and speed. In just a few moments we have cleared the scene, but we have another appointment if we want to continue fighting in the Coliseum, where we can customise our group of characters with some of the best known faces of the Yakuza series and play them against each other, adding special rules or recreating some moments of the saga. But as time is short, we rushed over to The Castle to investigate what it has to offer, and it looks like if you've got the cash on you, this location could be entertain for hours when the game comes out in November.

The mini-game system led us to a room where we could sit at tables and bet our money on card games with decks of Hanafuda. I'm not very familiar with Oicho-Kabu, but I definitely enjoyed the Koi-Koi. The interface for these mini-games is very intuitive and even if you have never tried these games before, you can learn right away with the comprehensive tutorials. But don't worry, if you don't feel like learning traditional Japanese card games, you'll also find Western fun in poker or darts, and that's just a glipse. Prize tokens could be exchanged for items and accessories that boost Kiryu's stats, so it's probably worth stopping here for a few hours to enjoy.

And as time was running out, I didn't want to miss the opportunity to see one of the most curious new features of Like a Dragon Gaiden: the Cabaret. This is a building in which you access a mini-game (a mini visual novel?) in which we see real images of "escort" girls typical of Japan's expensive entertainment bars, who are helpful, and who make conversation and bring drinks. Through dialogue options you can ask them to tell you about their past, to speak with a certain "tone" or to tell you about things. Not that it goes very deep, but I found this to be a step further in recreating the activities that members of the "real" families back home undoubtedly enjoy.

Sadly, the demo ended just as I left the room, but thanks to this glimpse I can already say that Like a Dragon Gaiden will be one of my most anticipated games between now and the end of the year: a promising story, the most satisfying combat in the entire series and dozens of mini-games (I can't wait to see the new karaoke playlist) to enjoy endlessly. November 9th, please come now.