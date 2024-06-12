Hands-on impressions: Phantom Blade: Zero could go from pupil to Sifu in the martial art of hack 'n slash

HQ

"Soulslike with a twist". Or "combat-focused action-RPG with an emphasis on parry". And, of course, in a "unique dark fantasy setting". We've seen so many games that fit this description in the last couple of years. Perhaps too many. And the Summer Game Fest these past few days in L.A. proved, with its crowded round of new contenders, that this is not just a trend anymore. I could be called a plague.

So, when it's more difficult than ever to stand out in an oversaturated genre, it felt good and refreshing to try out something like Phantom Blade: Zero and to talk with the devs over at S-Game. Yes, from the outside it might look like another Asian action-RPG in the same vein, but upon learning more about how it is and feels, I'm moderately optimistic as I welcome its slightly different approach. It might have to do with the young but talented, passionate dev team. With their Chinese origins, with clear inspiration by their homeland's dark tales and kung-fu martial art, but filtered by Western education and a wider vision of the world, the audiences, and the different tastes.

First of all, it's not meant to be a "Soulslike". Despite the multi-layered map design, this is an action-packed hack-and-slash, where your skills and reflexes will be put to the test, and where things such as unforgiving random enemies or respawning foes have been removed from the equation. At the same time, that test will be as challenging as you want, as the fast-paced combat system and the combo possibilities means it tries to cater to fans of games such as Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden.

Two blade weapons you switch with the DualSense's D-pad's left (a long sword and the swifter Sanguine dual dagger). Two secondary weapons (ranged in the demo), the so-called Phantom Edges, that you switch with D-pad's right. L1 to parry, but of course, R1 to dodge/sprint. Square for quick attacks, Triangle for stronger blows. You can chain and combine both, but the latter cost Sha-Chi power. No worries: switch weapon mid-combo to replenish it. If you hold L1 you "concentrate", which makes you guard automatically, but also consumes your power... or the enemy's. Make them block a lot and they'll lose their Sha-Chi, too, opening up to finishers. Jump/traverse with X smoothly (as you "move like water" here), crouch with L3, Z-target (sorry) with R3. Perfect-parry the incoming blue Brutal Moves to Ghostside your rival. Perfect-dodge the unstoppable red ones to the same end.

To learn more about the game, check out my interview with game director "S" below

Getting the gist of it? It's similar to many other games within the same style, but the speed of the moves, the kung-fu inspired choreography, or the accuracy of the parries make the difference here. Not to mention that the Phantom Edges can get really wild and exaggerated. In the demo, one was a more traditional bow, but the other, oh, the other, was the massively-damaging Tiger Cannon, a Samus-like arm attachment that can both charge up an explosive blast or even act as a suppressive flamethrower.

Even though the demo wasn't extremely demanding, I quickly became friends with D-pad's down to heal by taking a sip from a potion. And at any rate I saw the death screen several times. Mini bosses such as Tie Sha the Frenzy or Commander Cleave required better timing and strategy, with their more complex patterns and devastating blows. But the icing on the demo's cake was Huangxing, the Sunken Pillar of Kunlun, a hulking son of a witch who throws a very special treat around, a sort of flying guillotine in the shape of a hollow flail, but with blades. His creative idea is to put it on the player's head, firstly as a fancy hat, but effectively to decapitate you.

That specific beheading weapon sported a really interesting design, again trying to set this game apart. It comes from Chinese dark fantasy lore, the devs told me, which together with the real kung-fu inspiration and philosophy (and the fact that they recommend you play with Chinese VA for more immersion) will add a very distinctive touch, or at least that's the plan.

Luckily in such intense situations, some elements in the environment can be used to your advantage. For example, pressing X when nearing a pillar next to Huangxing, a context-sensitive prompt that will make the character climb the stone to try and find the back of the son of a thousand horrors. That was the beginning of his end, which finally came with our Power Surge ultimate attack. But there's a catch, as even if we survived this time, the protagonist has 66 days to fulfill his mission, otherwise he'd be dead anyway, with multiple endings available.

Phantom Blade: Zero looks okay too at this point, visually speaking. With no specific release date, we'll see how it keeps shaping up in the upcoming months and at further gaming events, as S-Game seem eager to gather feedback, share their work of love, and potentially create the game of their dreams and a somewhat refreshing slasher. Having seen their passion and natural charm, I respectfully saluted them with the kung-fu nod.