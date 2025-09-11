Hands-on impressions: My Hero Academia: All's Justice wants to be the fighting icing on the anime cake

The sub-genre of anime fighting games with the camera on the back and rushing moves towards the background reached its first peak with Spike's legendary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series, and from there multiple Japanese studios contributed their vision with other licensed IPs. This is the case of Byking, Inc., which found its own golden goose in the extremely popular manganime My Hero Academia/Boku no Hīrō Akademia, an original work by Kōhei Horikoshi. Not to be confused with the mobile and F2P games Ultra Rumble, Ultra Impact, or Heroes Rising, this is a 3v3 fighting game that picks up where the successful My Hero: One's Justice 2 left off five years ago.

The main trump card this time is the coincidence with the premiere of none other than the final season (eighth and last) of the anime on Crunchyroll, something that will happen in just a few days, on October 4, 2025 (all this, by the way, while Netflix is shaping up its live-action movie). Needless to say, this game, which will come out a little later than the series, will be loaded with fan service.

In fact, when I got my hands on the PS5 version in a then very private and confidential session, it was a while before I touched any buttons, as animated scenes taken directly from the series (an impressive opening I can't talk about) gave me an extended welcome. "Relive the final battle of the season finale and the final season from a new perspective" is the tagline for the game, which promises to feature "all the iconic scenes and cinematic direction" of the anime.

Continuing with the lore and what the story of the game will tell, but naturally without spoilers, it will apparently go a little beyond the end of the series, and of course as a roster of fighters it will feature, now that we will have reached the end and all will have been said and done, all the students of class 1-A of the U.A. Academy, with Izuku Midoriya at the head of the line-up. All of them will be seen in their final hero form and with their abilities fully developed.

These are the six characters we saw available in the My Hero Academia: All's Justice demo:



Izuku Midoriya

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Shoto Todoroki

Himiko Toga

Katsuki Bakugo



While it has a more accessible mode (and automatic combos for beginners), Byking's fighting aims for variety and tactical depth. Although we only had three or four fights, we could already see where the game is going, and also that the possibilities are as wide... as the balancing of so many characters with so many different moves and powers will be complicated.

Aside from the inherited Plus Ultra special (with all three fighters), the Rising system is a bar that charges up to improve attack power, movement speed, recovery, and Quirk power (each hero's extraordinary ability), which in turn is the most characteristic facet of these fighters and must be chosen to match the rest of the trio for maximum effect. Buzzwords like Counter Attack, Target Combo, Unblockable Attack, and Block complete the range of moves common to all characters regardless of their style, and only those who master them will get the best marks in class.

The idea, as in other tag team games, is to switch characters at the tactically ideal moment, whether to defend, counter-attack, or, above all, to chain up a spectacular combo attack, even switching mid-combo. In a kind of "rock, paper, scissors", dodging or counter-attacking serves to get rid of the opponent's initiative and start the game of feints and forces anew.

Both a glimpse of the opening and an in-depth explanation of the combat system are featured in this new gameplay trailer:

The game's interface has been improved and modernised, and everything is now more clearly visible. The graphics work, but I was expecting a little more luxury and finesse for PS5, even though it's an early version. The voices and the trademark "second gear, third gear" from Izuku's Quirk lifted the mood though.

"The path we walked so far, maybe it was all for that day. That was the day my... no, our battle begun!"

I spent the rest of the fights taking some good damage and the brief portion of the story mode had me talking to Professor Shota Aizawa or the, ahem, almighty All Might, in a series of dialogue on the outskirts of the city that gave a glimpse of how the narrative would unfold. After that, we travelled to Okuto Island, of course.

My Hero: One's Justice 2 was already a special game, perhaps a little too dedicated to the fans, but no one can complain about that for such a long-running series. Even less so now, as it comes to an end and All's Justice recreates the whole of Season 8 and its finale, even if it includes some accessibility features. The little I tried looks good for fans and it can also be a deep and varied fighting game if it's well tuned.