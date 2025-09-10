Hands-on impressions: Kirby Air Riders is more Kid Icarus and Smash Bros. than Mario Kart

HQ

You gotta love Masahiro Sakurai. Whatever he does, or says, I find interesting. Not only is he one of the greatest geniuses in Nintendo's history (although that recognition is often overshadowed by other great figures), but he is also a perfectionist, ingenious, delicate, and almost obsessive about detail, which, coupled with his personality, makes him a character to be admired. All this, what he is and how he is, always transpires in his creations. And Kirby Air Riders, while it will shock as one of his rarest products, is the perfect example of this auteur reflection.

First things first. You may have noticed by now, but you shouldn't expect a Mario Kart World rival here. Not even a racing game. This is a very peculiar combat game. Yes, Kirby and his friends/enemies are riding on ships that float above the stage, but that's as far as the similarities to F-Zero go. Some of you may remember the original Kirby Air Ride on Gamecube which is now 22-years-old, and this game is a direct sequel to that concept, point-for-point.

There are two much better references to explain what to do here, without leaving the Sakuraiverse. On the one hand, the fabulous Kid Icarus: Uprising, probably the best or second best Nintendo 3DS game. On the other hand, the most modern Super Smash Bros. releases, especially Ultimate with its modifiers.

Why? Because Kirby Air Riders isn't mainly about the fighting, the racing or the skill at the controls, which it is too partly. Kirby Air Riders is about pure statistics. It's about collecting as many buffs or power-ups or stats boosters as you can to adjust your character to the challenge that comes next. And that's where Sakurai's madness comes in, with dozens of tactically adjustable parameters to emerge victorious.

Ergo don't expect the accessibility or even the overt cuteness of the recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land, because there's no platforming here either and your best guide to Kirby Air Riders will be an Excel table or a conscientious consultation with ChatGPT, rather than knowing where the treasures are hidden.

Three examples of Air Ride.

At the Nintendo booth behind closed doors in the private area at Gamescom, I played several games of Kirby Air Riders. The first ones, alone to learn the controls (intriguing to say the least) and to train a bit against the CPU. The last two, in local multiplayer rooms connected in a LAN party to mimic the online environment, where up to 16 humans can face off in what looks to be the most exciting game setup.

When you've only played a few games of such a different game, you go a little all over the place. Although I managed to win the second one by coming first, as you can see in the video, I didn't really apply all the recommended strategy. As you're struggling a bit with that control scheme between Mario Kart's autopilot, Excitebike's lined-up landing, and Smash Bros.' analogue stick twitching, you focus, or at least I did, on chasing enemies to beat them up, rather than, once again, finding and getting hold of the best power-ups to improve specific parameters. But the latter is exactly what you need to do skilfully to stand out.

Three examples of Events during Urban Trials.

Some unexpected events change the (rather boring, frankly) dynamic of running around in Urban Trials for five minutes loading up on stats, swapping your ship for a better one, absorbing walking enemies, or throwing a special at the next floating opponent. And when it's time for the real thing, the competitive Stadiums, it's time to make a difference with that absolutely killer OP build.

Nintendo has done a great job with its own Kirby Air Riders Direct video, starring a charming Sakurai-san, to explain point by point what this is all about. Being such a unique genre hybrid, I also recommend you watch it. For now, while all the controls work very well and I understand the addictive potential of the stats-collecting gameplay loop, I also see it as a tougher game to crack, as if dedicated to fans of the Japanese developer's "dark side of the moon". Because besides stats and modifiers, Kid Icarus gave me cool one-liners and epic combat, while Smash Bros. delivers its trademark fights. Kirby Air Riders may not be for me, but that's something I'll evaluate with the final version in November, while again applauding company and designer for putting in the market something so rabidly original and insanely calculated.