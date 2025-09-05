Hands-off impressions: The Blood of Dawnwalker feels more like Batman/Dishonored than like The Witcher

HQ

I had a broad idea of what to expect from The Blood of Dawnwalker before attending Bandai Namco's behind-closed-doors demo at their cathedral-like Gamescom booth, where a pack of Rebel Wolves was ready to show us curious parishioners how their action-RPG champions freedom of choice via a recent pre-beta PC build.

The developers have designed most of the game's systems with player agency in mind, and that includes both narrative, combat, mission structure, or even time itself. But before we delve deeper into that, the setting.

It's 1347 near the city of Svartrau. We witness the game's gory, stage-setting intro sequence, where a father was fleeing with a toddler, the so-called "cursed kid" now captured and about to be sacrificed, as here "there's no exception for children", who are accused of spreading the plague regardless. Right before the fatal blow, a group of half-human monstrous creatures rush in, assaulting and brutally murdering the priests, sipping some fresh blood now they're at it. They wield full Vrakhiri (vampire) powers, as it's in the dark of the night. One dashes around taking the shape of black smoke, another one uses Force-like telekinetic powers. "She needs help!", the terrified father screams, fearing that his little girl would wind up slaughtered anyway. "I am life. I am death. I am everything in between", the leader of the assaulters utters, as he covers the mouth of the kid. Is she dead? Is she magically healed? More like she's now a vampire too, for better or worse.

Fast-forward to Day 9 into the game proper. One developer controls main character Coen, while the other tells us more about this "story-driven, open-world RPG set in a dark fantasy 14th century Central Europe", as we're about to see a full quest play through in two possible forms, or approaches. Mission log reads "A Monk and a Saint".

The main goal in The Blood of Dawnwalker is set from the get-go. You have to rescue your family in 30 days, and in the demo we only had 21 days left. As such, "Day 9" looks like somewhere towards the end of the first third of the whole game. But don't get stressed already, Pikmin player. The passage of time is not 1:1, nor literal, as it's treated more like a milestone marker, "a resource more than a clock", as developers agreed to call it. It means that, for some actions, you will be warned that they consume a certain amount of time. They will take you this or that long, making the game and its story progress eventually, and then yes, telling you "Clock is ticking - time has passed". We'll have to assess how we feel about this mechanic once we play the game fully, but for now, telling by the instances we saw it put into play during the demo, it seemed smart and well implemented, and not something to rush players or to artificially make up their true agency.

"Go to Svartrau Cathedral", the on-screen prompt points the player towards the next objective. Apparently, a legendary sword lies hidden somewhere within its crypt, and there are multiple ways to approach the hunt for this edged treasure. Somewhat like in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can choose when you come here, after more or less preparation (gear, levelling, abilities), day or night. The playing dev chose the latter to show off some of the protagonist's Vrakhiri powers. It turns out that Coen is a vampire at night, a sort of warrior/magician during the day, the intriguing dichotomy caused by some silver-related incident earlier in his life and actually inspired by werewolves. We got exclusive insight on the matter from game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz himself here.

Both architecture and the way you traverse it reminded me of Dishonored. The Plane Shift power allows Coen to walk on walls, giving a new literal meaning for verticality in The Blood of Dawnwalker, whereas the Shadowstep is more like a smokey quick teleportation, like the Blink in the aforementioned immersive sim. Once he snuck into the walls of the cathedral, Coen sees how they're performing the Blood Baptism, a ritual for "the blood god". And from here on one of the most intriguing moments of the demo unfolded: Coen started acting like a true detective, as a Batman of sorts in the Arkham games, or even as The Witcher in the TV series.

With his very fitting Henry Cavill-like voice, he'll comment when you focus on details of interest, some of them acting as actual collectibles or mid-steps in the current mission. To "investigate the cathedral frescoes from the scaffoldings", for example, will give you some more pieces of data, lore, and background as to what was going on within those walls in the days of yesteryear. Together with searching the courtyard (something that, naturally, you can only do at night, and it has more to do with your cloaking capacity than with your vampire powers), and by finding clues in the different buildings Shadowstepping his way, Coen learns more and more about some "Sanctus Mihai", who owned the legendary silver sword he was looking for: "Anno Domini 1272", and now we know where he was buried and where to find his remains, a spot where a hair-raising moan can be heard behind the wall.... To be honest, the detectivesque layer adds a very attractive edge to the premise; at least for me, and at least so far.

As the first demo was at night, we were often shown some alternatives if we were to take the daytime version of the same mission in what Rebel Wolves calls a "dual gameplay loop" within a "narrative sandbox". Buzzwords aside, the day task consists of more dialogue and finding the key to the crypt, instead of taking advantage of the Vrakhiri abilities. After attending a live Blood Baptism in the day, and in the fashion of L.A. Noire, by doing errands, talking to several people and making choices in the branched dialogue (for instance giving full confession to Father Florin would have provided more info - "in order to be saved we all need to repent"), we got more clues and gained the trust of the deacon, as we looked for caretaker Radu in the nearby almshouse.

Time to investigate the haunted asylum building by, again, using a Batman-like Focus mode highlighting the surroundings, only to find sings of putrefaction and an ossuary. "Many dead here in isolation", but moths, said to be attracted to objects of power or magic, flutter nearby, hinting at something fresher. Poor Radu, who Coen now has to face as "The Almshouse Monstrosity", had transformed into a Muroni, some sort of glitching vampire, and after sending him to eternal rest, the "compel soul" spell becomes available to Coen (in the daylight, as it's only in his human form) to extract more info from the dead, even using items as catalysts for further effect.

Long story short, the caretaker was working for ancient undead/vampire/priestess Xanthe and it all went obviously wrong, and behind the same wall we saw before was indeed the sword, or a deceptive lookalike, but also a surprisingly still-living Saint Mihai too, still clutching the blade and mad/old enough to believe Coen/you are Saint Tobias, which triggers the boss encounter for this entire questline. When defeated, the former patron saint of the cathedral, each eye of a different colour just like Coen, reveals: "Are you a Dawnwalker like me? They haven't found you yet", and tasks our protagonist with two new goals: to find the other fragments and reforge the legendary Khoboldin sword, and to trust the Augurs to that end, as a bigger evil is about to be awakened.

Now, all fine with the duality, the vampire/magic powers, and the investigative sections, but what about the combat? I've been dodging the matter on purpose, until now. Heavily criticised in earlier versions, it now has been significantly tweaked based on community feedback, while trying to keep some variety and freedom of playstyle to it. Other than Radu the Muroni and late Mihai, we saw Coen fight groups of 3-4 grunts, both with and without the vampire abilities. The camera is now slightly pulled back for combat and exploration, and while the animation clearly needs some work, it indeed looked more fluid and customisable. You can use Coen's claws for CQC instead of a sword, and active abilities no longer pause the game, just enter slow motion. There's quick access to items and players will choose between more strategic and ARPG mechanics, with auto block (costs stamina) or directional (gain stamina and ability to parry) attack and defence on offer, both combinable to cater to all tastes.

Looking better in that crucial regard, then, and the three skill trees, with Vrakhiri, Human, and Mixed looked stylish and intriguing, with upgradeable moves such as Shadowstep giving clear advantage in battle, as Mihau showed Coen the hard way.

So, very good and promising for a "still rough alpha", as we expect to see finer visuals and even more refined combat whenever the beta arrives early next year. While I appreciate the architectural work seeking authenticity, it's still clearly rough around the edges, and only Mihai's "beautifully" rendered teeth and skin convinced graphically at this stage. I also like how the whole time meter, costs, and full timeline has been integrated into the game's UI and menus, and that concept, together with the whole investigative approach, could turn "another dark fantasy ARPG" into something very special, as long as half-human, half-vampire Coen himself also goes beyond "half-convincing". At any rate, I left the cathedral thirsty to sink my teeth into this one with a proper hands-on preview before The Blood of Dawnwalker releases sometime in 2026.