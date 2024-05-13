Handling the Undead trailer shows us a different kind of zombie event

Handling the Undead is a zombie movie with a different approach of what would happen were the dead to rise. Rather than shambling hordes ripping screaming people apart for their guts or brains, the event is localised entirely in Oslo, where on a hot summer's day people see their loved ones brought back.

In the movie, three families see a loved one return to them. It's not all daisies and rainbows, though, as you can clearly see in the trailer below these zombies look like zombies. With grey skin and vacant eyes, they're more hollow shells than anything else.

The drama horror hits theatres on the 31st of May. If you want to see more you can check out the trailer below: