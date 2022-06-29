Hand-drawn adventure game Blanc is coming in February 2023

As part of the Nintendo Direct Mini, developer Casus Ludi and publisher Gearbox Publishing announced the upcoming hand-drawn adventure game, Blanc. Set to arrive in February 2023, this game is looking to send players on a journey as a duo of a stranded wolf cub and a fawn that must overcome challenging odds to find their families.

We're told in a press release that the game will feature hand-drawn black-and-white art alongside a soundtrack that reflects the game's gameplay and narrative. Otherwise, we're told that each of the two animals will have their own strengths and gameplay features that will allow them to navigate each level in its own way. As there are two animals to play as, Blanc will feature co-op support, that both includes local and online support.

"At Casus Ludi, we've been crafting game-related experiences for years to foster conversation and understanding on topics and concepts with a social dimension," said Florent De Grissac founder and game designer at Casus Ludi. "Blanc is a passion project for us, and it is our first video game title. With Blanc, we want to create a meaningful experience without antagonism, based on mutual aid and empathy, for everyone to enjoy no matter their skill level."

Blanc will be launching on PC and Nintendo Switch, and you can check out the announcement trailer below.