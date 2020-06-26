Cookies

Handball 21

Handball 21 will be released in November

Eko Software and Nacon are bringing Handball 21 to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November.

Nacon and Eko Software just announced that Handball 21 is currently in the works, four years after their last Handball entry. The French developer has promised much better graphics, several game modes and more real players than ever before.

You will be able to use teams from European leagues and several second division leagues, which accounts for 1600 total players. The gameplay should now allow a more tactical approach, which will come in handy to beat its improved IA.

Handball 21 is set to release in November on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Check out its first trailer below.

