Hand-drawn detective adventure Chronique des Silencieux comes to PC at the end of the month

If you heard the news at the end of the 2023 that the next Professor Layton game won't be out until 2025, and have been searching for an investigative title with hand-drawn visuals to tie you over for at least a little while until then, we have some good news for you.

Because developer Pierre Feuille Studio has announced that Chronique des Silencieux is making its debut on PC later this month, on January 29, 2024 to be exact. The game is a detective adventure set in 1970s France, and the story revolves around rookie private eye, Eugène Faury, as he is tasked with investigating a mysterious history professor whose life is surrounded in secrecy.

The gameplay will involve searching through papers and chatting with NPCs, all while piecing together clues and following leads to ultimately crack the case. You will need to make choices along the way too, which could have an impact on the lives of the people you meet.

The game will support both English and French at launch, with plans for additional languages down the line, and likewise it will be debuting on Steam first with the intention to also support Mac and Linux in the following weeks.

With Chronique des Silencieux coming in a few weeks, check out the release date trailer below.