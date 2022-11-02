Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa coming to Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite fans have been able to enjoy guest appearances from an impressive number of major pop-cultural franchises, and now it's time for another one - which we believe will make some gamers very happy.

The official Fortnite account on Twitter has revealed that Han Solo (famous nerf herder, also smuggler), Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa from the original trilogy has joined the game. Head over to the Shop and get them as soon as possible, and improve your chances of winning by being one with the force.