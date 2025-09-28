Han Solo almost appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

HQ

Star Wars: The Clone Wars stands out as one of the better modern day Star Wars offerings. Spanning several seasons and ending with a bang a few years ago, the show set a precedent that many wish Star Wars would be able to match consistently on a live-action basis.

But speaking about The Clone Wars, it almost featured a character that frankly would have felt out of place in the era. Han Solo nearly popped up in the series, in the form of a young version of the character, and one that could have been voiced by the Darth Maul voice actor.

Speaking at a panel at Dragon Con 2025, as per The Pop Verse, Sam Witwer, who is known as the voice of Darth Maul and other animated Star Wars characters, explained the following.

"There was a moment on Clone Wars where George Lucas was thinking about bringing on a young Han Solo. I know that Dave [Filoni] auditioned a whole bunch of actors, and I was one of the actors they auditioned. I know that George knows that [imitates grumpy Harrison Ford voice] when I want to, I can do a serviceable Harrison Ford, or I can do an old grumpy Harrison."

Talking about his audition process, Witwer added: "What I did was Bob Falfa from American Graffiti. I did that, and I don't know if Dave got what I was doing, but if you're doing young Han Solo, he surely isn't Han Solo yet. He's trying to be Han Solo."

Would you have liked to have seen a young Han Solo in The Clone Wars?