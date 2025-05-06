English
Han Duck-soo signals conservative alliance ahead of South Korea snap election

The former prime minister says uniting with Kim Moon-soo is necessary to counter liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

HQ

The latest news on South Korea. Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has indicated on Tuesday he will join forces with conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo ahead of the June 3 snap election, alleging he saw no alternative other than teaming up.

With liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung holding nearly 50% support, Han stressed the need for a united conservative ticket to stay competitive. He also argued that his experience makes him best positioned to manage US trade relations in the next administration.

Han Duck-soo // Shutterstock

