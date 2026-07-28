Hamster Interview: We speak with the saviour and guardian of arcade games

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We've been keeping a keen eye on Hamster for a while, even returning to and exploring the various arcade classics it offers over the past few months. For those unaware, Hamster is a company that specialises in meticulously recreating and restoring old arcade games to breathe new life into them on modern consoles. They release everything from proper classics like Ridge Racer, Gradius, and Bubble Bobble to more obscure titles such as Blandia and Koutetsu Yousai Strahl. As the heyday of the arcades is long gone, what they're doing is something of a cultural mission, as many of these games would otherwise risk being lost forever.

So when I was asked if I'd like to have a chat with Hamster's CEO, Satoshi Hamada, I was quick to say yes. Below is an in-depth interview in which Gamereactor, as the first Western media outlet, had the chance to really sit down with the person who has perhaps done the most to preserve the history of arcade games in a playable form. We discussed Hamada's personal journey in the gaming world, his views on Hamster's role in the industry as a whole, and what arcade games can teach today's generation of gamers and game developers.

Gamereactor: Mr Hamada-san, thank you for this opportunity. What first made you fall in love with arcade games, and do you remember any particular arcade cabinet or game that stood out to you?

Hamada: The very first game I ever played was Taito's Space Invaders. It was released in 1978 and I was in Year 3 at primary school. My older sister took me to a café that had a Space Invaders machine, and that's where I played it for the first time. I still remember how amazed I was. I couldn't believe that something so entertaining existed! It made a huge impression on me that has stayed with me ever since.

Gamereactor: Before you became head of Hamster, could you ever have imagined that preserving arcade and retro games would become your life's work?

Hamada: Before I joined Hamster, I worked at a company that published modern video games, so I never thought I'd get the chance to work with classic games in this way. Since becoming head of Hamster, I've been able to devote myself to what I really want to do, and I feel genuinely happy about that.

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Gamereactor: What personal emotional ties do you have to arcade games and to the arcade as a physical place?

Hamada: My father was very strict; I grew up in a household where games were basically off-limits. Because of that, I never had the chance to get a home console like the Famicom (NES), which everyone else had at the time. The only way for me to experience games as a child was to go to sweet shops or arcades and play arcade games with my friends. That's why I came to love arcade games so much. For me, arcade games were what gaming was all about.

Hamster recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of its Arcade Archives series in grand style in Japan.

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Gamereactor: Is there any arcade game you still play regularly, just for yourself?

Hamada: Arcade Archives releases a new title every week, so just keeping up to date with new releases keeps me busy enough. I have every single Arcade Archives title released to date installed on my Nintendo Switch, and I value that collection highly.

The day I retire from this job, I want to take the time to play through them all, one by one.

Gamereactor: Does Hamster see itself primarily as a publisher, a preservation company, or something else entirely?

Hamada: First and foremost, Hamster is a business, so I believe it's essential for us to operate as a successful publisher and generate sustainable revenue.

Over the years, Hamster has made several attempts to preserve classic arcade games, and Arcade Archives is actually our fourth attempt. Unfortunately, we were unable to continue the three previous attempts on a long-term basis. That's why I think it's so important to build a sustainable business where revenue can be reinvested in bringing back even more classic titles. Establishing this process is essential, so our top priority is to succeed as a business and as a publisher.

"Over the years, Hamster has made several attempts to preserve classic arcade games, and Arcade Archives is actually our fourth attempt. Unfortunately, we were unable to continue the three previous attempts on a long-term basis. That's why I think it's so important to build a sustainable business where revenue can be reinvested in bringing back even more classic titles."

At the same time, I think it's just as important to revive rare games that other companies wouldn't bother with, as they're unlikely to be commercially viable. In that context, I'm delighted that we can play a meaningful role in preserving gaming history and bringing these classic games back to future generations.

Gamereactor: When you release a classic arcade game on modern hardware, what exactly are you hoping to recreate? Is it the gameplay mechanics, the feel, the social atmosphere or the historical artefact itself?

Hamada: I believe that preserving the atmosphere of that era is extremely important. The people who appreciate Arcade Archives the most are those in their 40s and 50s; people who were children when these games were originally released. Being able to relive these cherished memories by playing these games again is something I find very valuable.

At the same time, we also have another important objective. We want to introduce the games we grew up with to younger generations and show today's children what made them so much fun. That's why I think it's important not only to preserve the atmosphere of that era, but also to preserve the games in a way that allows people to experience them as they were meant to be played, even today.

Gamereactor: What responsibility do you think Hamster has towards gaming history, now that so many classic arcade games are primarily only available through your work?

Hamada: I think games are much harder to preserve than books and films. Books can be stored and passed on to future generations, and films or animated works can continue to exist as long as there's a way to watch them.

Games are different. Preserving their animations, gameplay, and sound exactly as they were is much more challenging. As hardware continues to evolve, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring that these classic games can still be played exactly as they were when they were originally released.

That is what we are striving for. We want to create an environment where these games continue to exist and are enjoyed long after we are gone.

Gamereactor: Have your goals or ambitions changed in any way since you started the Arcade Archives project?

Hamada: The goal itself hasn't changed. When we first launched Arcade Archives, I spoke about a dream in our Arcade Archiver programme: to be able to bring back 800 arcade games through this series.

Before we started Arcade Archives, I made a list of all the arcade games I wanted to play again. By the time I'd finished writing everything down, there were 800 titles on that list. From the very beginning, my dream has been to revive every single one of those 800 games.

So far, we've brought back 525 titles through Arcade Archives, but we're still a long way from reaching 800. That's why I want to keep working to fulfil that dream by bringing them back, one game at a time.

Namco's Rave Racer is an example of a classic that never received a home console port until Hamster re-released the arcade version in February this year.

Gamereactor: Arcade halls used to be social meeting places just as much as they were dedicated gaming venues. Do you think something important was lost with the decline of the arcades?

Hamada: I don't think the spirit has been lost. One of the things that made arcade games so incredibly fun back then was that, whilst you were playing, people would naturally gather behind you. The person playing and those watching could all enjoy the game together. That sort of atmosphere was something you saw in arcades all the time.

Of course, times have changed, and that's no longer how people experience games. But today we have streaming, where someone plays whilst others watch, chat, and have fun together. The format has changed, but I think the very essence remains the same. From that perspective, I think people can have fun with games today in a similar way to how they did in the past.

Gamereactor: Why do you think arcade games still feel unique today, compared to many modern games?

Hamada: I really love arcade games, and there are many reasons for that. One of the biggest is that anyone can jump straight in and start playing. I think that's one of their greatest strengths.

With many modern games, you can easily spend an hour or two just going through a tutorial. It often takes quite a long time before you really get to experience what makes the game fun. Arcade games, on the other hand, let you pop in a coin and start playing straight away. You don't need to read a manual or learn loads first; anyone can pick up the controls and play. I think that's one of the fantastic things about arcade games.

"With many modern games, you can easily spend an hour or two just going through a tutorial. It often takes quite a long time before you really get to experience what makes the game fun. Arcade games, on the other hand, let you pop in a coin and start playing straight away."

Gamereactor: What do you think today's younger players don't know, or perhaps could learn, from the arcade culture of the 1980s and 1990s?

Hamada: Through Arcade Archives, I've had the chance to speak to many of the developers who created these original arcade games.

One thing they often told me was that they wanted to give players an unforgettable experience in just five minutes. Their aim was to make every session exciting from start-to-finish, even if it only lasted a few minutes.

Today's world is very different. People have a wider range of entertainment options than ever before, and games come in all sorts of forms. You can play on your phone wherever you are, but despite this, everyone is busier than they used to be. From that perspective, I think the arcade games from the 80s and 90s - which can offer incredibly fun gaming experiences in just five minutes - are surprisingly well-suited to modern life. That's something I've come to think and feel.

Gamereactor: Japanese arcade culture developed differently from that in the West. Japanese arcade culture also proved to be more resilient. Do you have any thoughts or opinions on the differences between Japanese and Western arcade gaming culture?

Hamada: I grew up with Japanese arcade culture, so I actually don't know that much about what arcade culture was like in the West. It's actually something I'm very curious about, so if I get the chance, I'd really love to hear about what arcade culture was like there, from your perspective!

Gamereactor: You recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of Arcade Archives. What an incredible milestone! How do you see the future of Hamster's Arcade Archives series? Are there still plenty of games left to re-release, and what's the next step?

Hamada: First and foremost, thank you very much. The fact that we've been able to keep this going for so long really feels like a miracle. Looking ahead, I want us to carry on doing what we've always done: working every day to ensure we can deliver a game to our players every week.

As I said before: our goal is 800 titles. We've reached around 500 so far, but there are still about 300 more games I really want to bring back. So I want to keep releasing one title every week and delivering these games to players around the world.

"The fact that we've been able to keep this going for so long really feels like a miracle. Going forward, I want us to carry on doing what we've always done: working every day to ensure we can deliver a game to our players every week."

And if we reach 800 Arcade Archives titles, I'm sure the next thing I'll say is "Let's aim for 1,000". I want to carry on with this for as long as I can and preserve as many of these games as possible.

Gamereactor: What are the biggest challenges in re-releasing arcade games?

Hamada: One thing I'm becoming increasingly concerned about is that the original arcade circuit boards are gradually ceasing to work, or simply disappearing.

Whenever we release a game, we first need to find an original circuit board and extract the data directly from it before we can get it running on modern hardware. But if these original circuit boards - or the EPROMs containing the game data - disappear or stop working, then we lose the opportunity to bring those games back.

That's why I hope we can find as many original circuit boards as possible and preserve their data whilst they're still in working order.

Gamereactor: Have there been any games that have been almost impossible to restore correctly?

Hamada: I can't name any specific titles, but there are actually quite a few games we haven't managed to release because we haven't been able to locate the original arcade circuit boards.

Every single one of these games was created by passionate developers, and every single one has players who have spent endless hours playing it. That's why we want to continue the search for these circuit boards so that one day we can bring even those games back.

Satoshi Hamada, the head of Hamster, in the flesh.

Gamereactor: Has the commercial success of retro game re-releases surprised you?

Hamada: In many ways, it's a miracle that we've managed to reach this point where we've released so many games.

Our players have supported the series week after week, and thanks to that, the rights holders have continued to entrust us with their valuable games. I think what we've managed to achieve together is a rare success story, one that almost feels miraculous.

Gamereactor: How difficult is it to negotiate rights for older arcade games today?

Hamada: When the company is still in existence, it's usually not that difficult to negotiate the rights, from a business point of view. The bigger challenge lies with games from the 1980s. Back then, arcade games were made not only by major publishers, but also by many small developers.

In many cases, these small companies no longer exist, so it can be incredibly difficult to determine who holds the rights today.

Of course, we want to preserve the well-known games from the major publishers, but we also want to archive lesser-known games from smaller developers. This is an important goal for us and we'll continue working to bring these games back, one game at a time.

Gamereactor: Do you think modern publishers understand and value the historical significance of their old arcade game catalogues?

Hamada: Of course, I think the major publishers have a great deal of respect for the games they've created over the years. But at the same time, their remit is very different from ours. As game developers, they have a much greater responsibility to keep creating new games that appeal to today's players and future generations.

With that in mind, I'm incredibly grateful they've entrusted us with reviving these classic games. I don't see it as the major publishers neglecting their legacy in any way. Rather, they have entrusted the preservation and re-releases of these games to a company that specialises in precisely that, whilst they focus their development resources on creating new games.

I think it's a brilliant division of roles; it's something that benefits everyone.

"I don't see it as the major publishers neglecting their legacy in any way. Rather, they have entrusted the preservation and re-releases of these games to a company that specialises in precisely that, whilst they focus their development resources on creating new games."

Gamereactor: Many arcade games were created to last just a few years in noisy arcades. Do you think their creators could ever have imagined that people would still care about them several decades later?

Hamada: For over ten years, I've been hosting a YouTube Live programme called "Arcade Archiver".

Over the years, I've had the privilege of inviting many of the original game creators as guests and hearing the stories behind the games they created. Whenever I get the chance to speak to them, there's one question I always ask: "How does it feel to see a game you made 30 or 40 years ago being re-released?" Without exception, they're absolutely delighted that people are still buying and playing their games, after all these years.

One of the things that has meant the most to me is hearing these developers say how happy they are to see people sharing their joy on X, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media. When they made these arcade games 30 or 40 years ago, there was no social media, so they rarely had the chance to find out how players felt about their work.

Today, they finally have the opportunity to see people's reactions, knowing their games still bring joy to players. Hearing them talk about how much it means to them has been incredibly rewarding for me too. I think it's been a truly special experience, not just for us but for the original developers as well.

Gamereactor: How would you describe the enduring cultural relevance of arcade games for gaming as a form of entertainment?

Hamada: If we're talking specifically about arcade games from the 80s and 90s, they were created in a completely different era. Back then, developers didn't have the beautifully detailed graphics or photorealistic 3D environments games have today.

Because of that, game creators had to compete on something else: core gameplay. They had to figure out what would make a game genuinely fun. Please don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting that modern graphics in any way mask poor game design. What I mean is that, back then, gameplay was the only real way for developers to set themselves apart from their competitors and appeal to players. These games had to stand on their own merits, based solely on their gameplay.

That's why I believe arcade games still have so much to teach today's developers. They're packed with ideas and design principles that remain incredibly valuable even now.

Preserving and reviving these games isn't just about preserving gaming history. I believe they'll continue to be an important source of inspiration - and even a sort of manual - for the people who'll be creating tomorrow's games.

The arcade version of Gradius III differs considerably from the Super NES port that was released a year later.

Gamereactor: What do you think modern game developers can learn from the game design of the arcade era?

Hamada: As I said earlier, I think there's still a great deal we can learn from the fundamental principles of these games.

I've had many opportunities to speak with Hideki Kamiya, the game designer behind numerous critically acclaimed titles including Devil May Cry, Okami, and Bayonetta. He often talks about how deeply he was influenced by arcade games from the 80s and 90s.

His games are renowned for their beautiful graphics and incredibly satisfying gameplay mechanics, but what really stands out is that he has always placed great emphasis on ensuring the core gameplay is engaging. He learnt from arcade games and has carried those lessons forward into the games he creates today.

Game development has changed enormously since then, but I believe there's still a great deal modern game developers can learn from the essential qualities that made these classic arcade games so good. If today's creators continue to build on these foundations, I believe they'll go on to create truly fantastic games.

Gamereactor: Is there a 'Holy Grail' game you still dream of releasing?

Hamada: We've already managed to bring back many of the games I personally wanted to see revived, so I can't say there's one specific title that's my ultimate goal any longer.

That said, there are still loads of games I'd really like to bring back. We've already started re-releasing 3D arcade games, but there are also many titles from the 70s and 80s that I'd still like to preserve. I hope we can continue to expand our line-up to cover a wide range of eras and genres.

Gamereactor: Mr Hamada, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your time and willingness to sit down and give this interview. I feel I've already taken up too much of your valuable time, but for my final question, I'd just like to know... When future generations experience these arcade games several decades from now, what do you hope they will understand and know about the people and the environment that created them?

Hamada: As we continue to work on Arcade Archives, I often find myself thinking about a future long after we're gone. I wonder how the games we grew up with and loved will be viewed by those people, and what they'll think of them.

Of course, I'll never get an answer to that. But I truly believe the fundamental interest in these games will endure. Even if games evolve in completely different directions over the next 100 or 200 years, I still want to believe that these classics will continue to be valued in some way. It's the hope of that which keeps me going.

I don't know how future generations will value them, but what we can do today is preserve as many of these games as possible. That's why all of us at Hamster are determined to revive as many of these games as we possibly can, thereby ensuring that they never fall into oblivion.