Hamilton is producing a limited-edition Far Cry 6 watch that costs £1000

We're getting ever closer to the launch of the next instalment in the Far Cry series, and to celebrate that fact, Ubisoft has partnered with Hamilton to bring a limited-edition replica of Dani Rojas' watch from Far Cry 6 to interested fans.

The watch is said to boast a 42mm titanium case, has a black dial with a red seconds hand, and is made with a sapphire crystal glass, so needless to say, it's pretty good quality. But with all these luxury parts in mind, Hamilton doesn't intend to make too many of these watches, with only 1983 units set to be created, and if you're interested in grabbing one for yourself, it's worth knowing that they aren't cheap.

The replica watch will retail for £1000 / 1.045,00 €, but in that price tag, you will also get a special packaging that includes an additional strap, a strap changing tool, and even a leather carrying case.

Take a look at the watch below, and as for when you can look forward to playing Far Cry 6, the game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on October 7.