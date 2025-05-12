English
Hamburg's Bundesliga promotion celebration leave 44 injured, one in critical condition

Thousands of fans invaded SV Hamburg's pitch after the team secured Bundesliga promotion.

An epic night for celebration turned into chaos and drama last Saturday evening in Hamburg, when Hamburg SV secured their promotion to Bundesliga for the first time in seven years. With the blow of the final whistle after a 6-1 victory over Ulm in the second tier Bundesliga, thousands of fans invaded the pitch. Within seconds, the field was almost completely filled with people celebrating and torching flares.

However, up to 44 people were injured in the pitch invasion and were in need of medical treatment. 19 were serious injuries, and one was described as life-threatening. Five of the injuries were minor, the Hamburg Fire Department said, reported by local outlets.

Hamburg hasn't won a major trophy since the 1980s, when they won European Cup, now Champions League, in 1983, and the German Cup DFB-Pokal in 1987. They got relegated from Bundesliga in 2017-18.

