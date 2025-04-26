English
Hamas signals willingness for long Gaza truce but rejects disarmament

During ceasefire talks in Cairo, Hamas expressed openness to a years-long truce, while firmly opposing any move to relinquish its weapons.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. As ceasefire discussions continue, Hamas has indicated it could accept a five to seven-year truce with Israel in exchange for ending the war, facilitating Gaza's reconstruction, and securing prisoner and hostage releases.

However, the group also said on Saturday that disarmament is not an option, resisting Israel's key demand for Gaza's demilitarization. Israeli officials remain skeptical of any significant progress without Hamas meeting core conditions.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with ongoing strikes and severe displacement across the territory. For now, it remains to be seen how negotiations will evolve in the coming days. Meanwhile, you can read more here.

Palestinians inspect the site of the bombing after the house was targeted in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on April 22, 2025 // Shutterstock

