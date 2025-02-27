Hamas signals openness to second phase ceasefire talks following prisoner exchange

HQ

After the conclusion of a six-week ceasefire phase that saw hundreds of Palestinians released from Israeli jails in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages, Hamas has declared its readiness to enter negotiations for the next stage of the truce (via Reuters).

The group has indicated that further hostage releases will only occur under a sustained ceasefire agreement, while Israel remains firm that Hamas must be dismantled before any new terms are agreed upon. The latest exchange did not feature the controversial public displays seen in previous handovers, with Israel quietly receiving the remains of its citizens.

Meanwhile, recently freed Palestinian prisoners have been welcomed by large crowds in the Occupied West Bank and Egypt, highlighting the deep divisions that continue to shape the conflict. For now, it remains to be seen whether the warring sides can reach an accord that moves beyond temporary arrangements.