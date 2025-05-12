Hamas set to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Hamas has confirmed plans to release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, in what Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt view as a step towards restarting stalled ceasefire negotiations.
The release, expected on Tuesday, comes as part of broader efforts to ease humanitarian conditions in Gaza and exchange remaining hostages. United States officials described the move as a positive signal ahead of President Trump's visit to the region.