Hamas seeks amendments to ceasefire deal rejected by US envoy

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Efforts to reach a temporary ceasefire in Gaza hit another roadblock on Saturday as Hamas proposed modifications to a US-backed plan involving phased hostage releases and broader humanitarian access.

The group reiterated calls for a full military withdrawal from the enclave, demands Israel has consistently refused. Meanwhile, Trump's envoy labeled the proposal "totally unacceptable," casting doubt on the momentum of recent negotiations, so stay tuned for further updates.