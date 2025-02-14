Hamas reveals identities of three hostages set for release on Saturday

HQ

Hamas has confirmed that three hostages—American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexandre Troufanov, and Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn—are set to be freed on Saturday, marking the sixth such exchange under the current ceasefire.

Their release follows days of uncertainty after Hamas briefly suspended negotiations, citing Israeli violations, before ultimately agreeing to proceed. In return, Israel is expected to release 369 Palestinian prisoners.

The exchange underscores the delicate nature of the ceasefire, with both sides maneuvering between diplomacy and the ever-present threat of renewed conflict. For now, it remains to be seen whether this deal will hold or if hostilities will soon resume.