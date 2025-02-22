Hamas returns remains of Shiri Bibas after identification mistake

HQ

Hamas has returned the remains of Shiri Bibas on Saturday after previously handing over an unidentified body, sparking outrage in Israel and complicating the fragile ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The militant group later admitted to a mix-up, citing the impact of heavy Israeli airstrikes that left many bodies unidentifiable. Forensic experts confirmed the remains belonged to Bibas, who was taken hostage along with her two sons.

The incident has fueled further accusations between Hamas and Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing repercussions for what he called a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Six hostages are expected to be released today in exchange for 602 Palestinian prisoners as negotiations for an extended truce continue.