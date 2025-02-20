Hamas returns bodies of four hostages, including the Bibas family

HQ

As announced earlier this week, Hamas transferred on Thursday the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their mother Shiri Bibas and another hostage, Oded Lifschitz, to the Red Cross under the terms of the ongoing ceasefire.

The return of these hostages, taken during Hamas' October 7 attack, marks the first confirmed deaths of hostages in this deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing backlash from far-right allies, acknowledged the deep sorrow of the moment, while Israeli citizens remain divided—some mourning and others demanding further negotiations for the release of remaining captives.

Israeli authorities will conduct DNA tests to confirm the identities of the deceased, while discussions continue over additional hostage releases and the future governance of Gaza. For now, it remains to be seen how this exchange will shape the fragile truce and Israel's next steps.