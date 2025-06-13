English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Hamas responds to Israeli strikes on Iran, says Iran "paying the price"

The group reaffirms its support for Iran following Israeli attacks on military and nuclear sites.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. "Iran is today paying the price for its steadfast positions in support of Palestine and its resistance, and its adherence to its independent national decision," Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

In the statement, the group framed the attacks as retaliation for Iran's long-standing political and military backing of Palestinian resistance. As regional tensions continue to rise, Hamas pledged solidarity with Iran, accusing Israel of making escalating miscalculations.

Hamas responds to Israeli strikes on Iran, says Iran "paying the price"
Palestinian resistance hands over Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on January 30, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranPalestine


Loading next content