Hamas responds to Israeli strikes on Iran, says Iran "paying the price"

The latest news on Israel and Iran. "Iran is today paying the price for its steadfast positions in support of Palestine and its resistance, and its adherence to its independent national decision," Hamas said in a statement on Friday.
In the statement, the group framed the attacks as retaliation for Iran's long-standing political and military backing of Palestinian resistance. As regional tensions continue to rise, Hamas pledged solidarity with Iran, accusing Israel of making escalating miscalculations.