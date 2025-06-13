Hamas responds to Israeli strikes on Iran, says Iran "paying the price"

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . "Iran is today paying the price for its steadfast positions in support of Palestine and its resistance, and its adherence to its independent national decision," Hamas said in a statement on Friday.



You might be interested: Israel strikes Iran in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities.



In the statement, the group framed the attacks as retaliation for Iran's long-standing political and military backing of Palestinian resistance. As regional tensions continue to rise, Hamas pledged solidarity with Iran, accusing Israel of making escalating miscalculations.