Hamas reportedly accepts US-backed ceasefire plan

The proposal includes hostage releases, a 70-day truce, and partial Israeli withdrawal.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Hamas has reportedly accepted a US-backed ceasefire initiative, according to a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations, more specifically, a Palestinian official close to the group who told Reuters on Monday.

The plan, conveyed via mediators, outlines the release of ten Israeli hostages in exchange for a 70-day truce and a partial Israeli pull-out from Gaza. Israel has yet to respond to the proposal, which also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

