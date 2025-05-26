Hamas reportedly accepts US-backed ceasefire plan

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Hamas has reportedly accepted a US-backed ceasefire initiative, according to a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations, more specifically, a Palestinian official close to the group who told Reuters on Monday.
The plan, conveyed via mediators, outlines the release of ten Israeli hostages in exchange for a 70-day truce and a partial Israeli pull-out from Gaza. Israel has yet to respond to the proposal, which also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.