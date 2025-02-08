Hamas releases three hostages as Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners

HQ

In the latest development under the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking a significant step in the ongoing exchange. In return, Israel began freeing 183 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages, who had been held for over a year, were reported to be frail and malnourished as they were escorted onto a stage by Hamas militants, only to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Their physical condition has drawn strong reactions from Israeli officials, who condemned the treatment they received in captivity. On the other side, the release of Palestinian prisoners was met with celebrations in Gaza and the West Bank, where families and supporters greeted them with cheers, though some detainees were reported to appear in poor health and claimed to have suffered harsh conditions in Israeli prisons.

This latest exchange is part of a deal stablished by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, aimed at securing the release of all remaining hostages and reducing hostilities in Gaza. However, tensions remain high, especially after recent comments by United States President Donald Trump, who proposed relocating Gaza's population and handing control of the territory to the United States, a suggestion widely rejected by Palestinian groups and Arab nations. For now, it remains to be seen how the ceasefire will evolve in the coming days.