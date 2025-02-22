Hamas releases 5 Israeli hostages in exchange for 602 Palestinian prisoners

HQ

Hamas has freed five hostages from Gaza on Saturday, including three who were abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, as part of a ceasefire agreement that has also seen the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages, appearing frail and visibly shaken, were handed over to the Red Cross before being transferred to Israeli forces, while militants stood guard in a show of force. Two more captives, held separately for years, were released earlier in Rafah, and a sixth is expected to be freed soon.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed that the body of Shiri Bibas, initially misidentified, was returned, marking another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict. The ceasefire remains in place despite accusations and tensions, with both sides under pressure to negotiate the release of more captives and a possible second phase of the agreement.