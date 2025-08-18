Hamas rejects Israeli relocation plan for Gaza residents

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Hamas has condemned on Sunday Israel's plan to move civilians from Gaza City to the south of the enclave, calling it a strategy of mass displacement disguised as humanitarian assistance.

Hamas said on Sunday that Israel's new plans to relocate residents amount to "a new wave of brutal genocide and criminal displacement of hundreds of thousands of people from Gaza City and those who have taken refuge there," calling them "a blatant deception."



The Israeli military has prepared tents and temporary shelters, presenting the move as a measure to protect residents from combat zones. Hamas, however, described the initiative as a cover for a larger offensive aimed at seizing control of northern Gaza.

The dispute has deepened concerns among international observers over the already devastated strip, where much of the population has been uprooted and living conditions continue to deteriorate. This coincides with Israelis rallying nationwide.