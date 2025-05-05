Hamas executes looters amid growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Hamas has executed several alleged looters amid growing food shortages in Gaza, where armed gangs have targeted community kitchens and stores, sources close to the Palestinian militant group said.

The group accuses some looters of collaborating with Israel, which has maintained a blockade on Gaza for two months, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. As tensions rise, Hamas vows to take harsh measures against those involved in criminal activities.