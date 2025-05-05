English
Hamas executes looters amid growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The militant group intensifies crackdown on theft as Gaza's food shortage worsens under Israeli blockade.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Hamas has executed several alleged looters amid growing food shortages in Gaza, where armed gangs have targeted community kitchens and stores, sources close to the Palestinian militant group said.

The group accuses some looters of collaborating with Israel, which has maintained a blockade on Gaza for two months, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. As tensions rise, Hamas vows to take harsh measures against those involved in criminal activities.

Palestinians receive meals from volunteers in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 26, 2025 // Shutterstock

