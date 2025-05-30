Hamas evaluates new Gaza truce deal as pressure mounts

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Hamas leadership is examining a new ceasefire framework backed by Israel and delivered by the Trump administration, which aims to halt fighting and enable limited hostage and prisoner exchanges.
While the deal reportedly falls short of core Hamas demands, such as a full Israeli withdrawal and aid guarantees, it has triggered cautious optimism in Washington. Still, internal disagreements and unmet expectations could complicate progress.