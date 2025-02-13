Hamas confirms release of Israeli hostages on Saturday following disagreement with Israel over Gaza ceasefire

HQ

Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to releasing Israeli hostages as initially planned, despite recent tensions over the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Following a disagreement, where Hamas claimed Israel had not honoured its commitments, Hamas had delayed the release of additional hostages, threatening to halt the exchange process. However, after successful mediation talks with Egypt and Qatar, the militant group confirmed the continuation of the ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners.

Hamas stated that the talks were marked by a "positive spirit," and mediators have promised to resolve obstacles to the ceasefire. Despite the ongoing tensions, it remains unclear whether this agreement will fully restore peace, as Israel has not yet responded to Hamas' latest statement. For now, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the fragile ceasefire agreement.