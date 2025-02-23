Hamas condemns Israel's delay in prisoner release amid ceasefire tensions

HQ

Hamas has strongly criticized Israel for delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners, claiming that concerns over hostage handover ceremonies are merely a pretext to avoid fulfilling the terms of the Gaza ceasefire.

The group accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of intentionally undermining the agreement and violating its commitments, highlighting what it described as Israel's unreliability in negotiations.

Israel, on the other hand, stated that the release of Palestinian prisoners would be delayed until Hamas provided further assurances regarding hostages, arguing that the ceremonies were degrading.

Hamas defended its handling of hostages, insisting that they were treated with dignity, while also pointing to Israel's harsh treatment of Palestinian prisoners during their release. The dispute underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire, as tensions remain high over the implementation of the agreement.