Hamas claims responsibility for deadly Jerusalem bus attack The militant group has confirmed its involvement in the attack that killed several people and left dozens injured.

HQ Yesterday, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at bus stop in Jerusalem. However, we didn't know all the details about who was responsible. Now, Hamas has taken responsibility for the recent bus shooting. The assailants, reportedly from nearby West Bank villages, were neutralized by Israeli police, while authorities arrested a third suspect. Scenes from the attack show chaos and panic, with civilians fleeing and paramedics attending the wounded. Israel has vowed to respond firmly, including demolishing the attackers' homes and restricting work permits for associates, a move condemned by human rights groups. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!