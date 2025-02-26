English
Hamas announces new mechanism for upcoming prisoner swap with Israel

A new approach to the exchange of prisoners and Israeli hostages' remains, ensuring Israel's commitment.

In a new turn in the ongoing negotiations, Hamas revealed plans for a new mechanism to facilitate the next prisoner swap with Israel (via Reuters).

This deal, which would involve Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remains of Israeli hostages, aims to ensure Israel's compliance. The exact date for the exchange has yet to be disclosed but will be announced at the appropriate time.

While the group expressed its readiness to continue the second phase of the ceasefire deal, it emphasized that no official proposal has been received regarding this part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Egyptian mediators confirmed a deal is in place to release Palestinian prisoners who had been scheduled for release last Saturday, alongside the return of Israeli hostages' bodies. For now, it remains to be seen how this development will unfold.

