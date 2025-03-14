Hamas agrees to release American-Israeli hostage, calls for second-phase ceasefire

HQ

As uncertainty lingers over Gaza's future, Hamas has offered to release Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier, in exchange for the resumption of talks towards a second-phase ceasefire (via Reuters).

This ceasefire, aimed at ultimately ending the war, has been stalled since early March. While Israel dismisses the offer as a tactical move, the situation remains tense with no breakthrough in sight.

The proposed deal also includes the return of the bodies of four additional dual-national hostages. The United States and mediators from Qatar and Egypt have been working hard to push for progress, but the parties remain at an impasse.