Hamas accuses Trump of fueling Netanyahu's resistance to Gaza ceasefire

Hamas has accused United States President Donald Trump of emboldening Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon the fragile Gaza ceasefire and tighten the blockade, following Trump's forceful demand that all hostages be released immediately or face dire consequences (via Reuters).

The ceasefire, brokered with the involvement of Trump's envoy and the outgoing Biden administration, was structured to secure the release of hostages in phases, but with the first phase concluded and Israel enforcing a total blockade, pressure is mounting on Hamas to comply without entering the next stage of negotiations.

While Palestinians warn that the blockade threatens to push Gaza's 2.3 million residents to the brink of starvation, Trump has reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel's actions, vowing that no Hamas member would be safe if they resisted. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can salvage the ceasefire.