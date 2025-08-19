Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, according to Egyptian sources

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar that would suspend hostilities for two months and include the release of both hostages and Palestinian prisoners, an Egyptian official source said.

"Hamas, along with the Palestinian factions, relayed their acceptance of the proposal put forward yesterday by the Qatari and Egyptian mediators," Hamas said in a brief statement on Monday. Several media outlets reported that Israel received Hamas's response.



You might be interested: Trump signals US backing for Ukraine security in peace framework.



Senior Hamas official Basem Naim announced the group's approval via Facebook. While Hamas and other Palestinian factions have signaled approval, Israel has yet to issue a response, though officials acknowledged receiving the offer.

The plan is seen as a potential step toward a broader agreement to end nearly two years of conflict, even as Israeli forces continue operations around Gaza City and civilians flee in anticipation of further escalation. As always, stay tuned for further updates.