Halo-themed Xbox Elite Controller revealed

As if getting a release date for Halo Infinite, a look at the game's multiplayer component and a brand new ringworld-themed Xbox Series X weren't enough, Microsoft also chose to show off a new controller during the Gamescom broadcast. And it's not a regular one, as it has a flashy design.

It's actually an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 with a stunning old school Halo theme. The colour scheme is taken from Master Chief himself with lots of military green paint and gold detailing honouring the Spartan warrior John 117. You can check out the controller below in both and image and video.