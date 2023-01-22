Halo's future is still in 343 Industries' hands

HQ

Speculations on forums went rampant around the world when Microsoft confirmed it's cutting 10.000 jobs earlier this week and we heard Halo studio 343 Industries had been hit by hard these. Did this mean another Xbox Game Studios team would be responsible for Master Chief's future? Obviously not.

Studio head Pierre Hintze has posted a message on Twitter stating that 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo games in the future and that these include both single-player and multiplayer experiences, so don't expect id Software, Infinity Ward or some other Xbox studio (soon to be for the latter) to become the new lead of the Halo franchise anytime soon.