Halo's Cortana voice actor trash talks people online

HQ

Jen Taylor, the voice actress for Cortana, revealed that she likes to troll Halo players online whenever her husband picks up a controller and joins a game of Slayer.

Speaking at MCM Comic Con this Saturday (thanks, TheGamer) Taylor said that she's never become a Halo pro. "I'm bad. Real bad," she says. "We've gotten to the point now when a game comes out, I forced my husband to play it. He's not great, but he can make it through."

"We go online and I smack talk everybody. So it may be me smack-talking your friends."



Taylor did state that she doesn't go online doing her Cortana voice. Instead, she uses her "vaguely European dialect." Initially, this could've been the voice for Cortana, as she also reveals that her brief from Microsoft asked for Cortana to have a European voice.

"They had said, we want her to sound vaguely European. And I said, What does that mean? And they said European, but no specific country."

Do you think you've been trolled by Cortana?