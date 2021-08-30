English
Halo Infinite

Halo-painted Xbox Series X to be released in November

It's set to arrive a few weeks before the game launches.

The Halo series and the Xbox brand are turning 20, and Microsoft wants to celebrate. Not only is Halo Infinite set for release on December 8, but it has now announced that the launch will come on the heels of the release of a Halo-branded Xbox Series X console and accompanying controller.

The console is somewhat reminiscent of the Halo-tinged Xbox 360 machine released several years ago, and overall the design is pretty cool. The launch date for this special console is set we November 15 and you can check out the beauty below.

Halo Infinite

