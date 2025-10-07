Halo World Championship 2025: Here are the confirmed teams and pools

HQ

It's almost time for the Halo World Championship to occur once again. This will be the place where we meet the next phase of the Halo series, but it'll also be the place where 16 of the best teams battle it out in the hopes of lifting the trophy and walking away with $400,000 in prize money.

The World Championship will happen between October 24 and 26, all in Seattle, United States, and with the event almost here, we now know the qualified teams and the respective pools they have been seeded into.

Pool A:



Shopify Rebellion



Akave Esports



Luminon EU



Legion Gaming



Pool B:



FaZe Clan



Mindfreak



Cloud9



SWAT Latam



Pool C:



OpTic Gaming



TSM



Complexity



Majin Club



Pool D:



Spacestation Gaming



Envy



OMiT



Unreal Nightmare



Each team will play each other once in the pool phase, with the best two teams advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the third-placing team securing a spot in the lower bracket. The bottom team of each group is knocked out of the tournament.

With this event coming up, who do you expect to go the distance and won?