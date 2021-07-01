"Halo will be here 10 years from now" says Xbox boss Phil Spencer

The way that Halo Infinite has been handled ever since it showed off gameplay back at the Xbox Games Showcase of 2020, and birthed Craig the Brute, has led fans to treat the title as a sort of make or break game for the series, despite the fact that what we've most recently been shown looked rather great - still no exact release date, however.

But recently speaking with IGN, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer touched on Halo Infinite, dispelling any concerns about the franchise going forward. "Halo will be here 10 years from now," said Spencer. "Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not."

The Xbox boss continued, "The game has such a rabid fanbase and such a history and lore that it's just an IP that's going to be with us. We don't take that for granted, but I definitely believe in my core that that is true."

Spencer rounded out the Infinite discussion, by stating, "I'm not one of these dire prediction people. I think game teams, whether it's our teams or any team out there, they put enough pressure on themselves in delivering for customers when you're on a franchise that's as big as Halo with such focus on every step and every word that's said. I trust the team. I trust the progress they're making, and I have confidence in Halo infinite."

Spencer has expressed his support for Halo Infinite frequently over the past few weeks, even recently declaring that the developers are "very committed" to the holiday 2021 release window.

Thanks, IGN.