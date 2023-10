HQ

We assume it was just a matter of time until someone did it, but now both the classic Assault Rifle and Energy Sword from the Halo universe is available in Starfield, thanks to handy modders. The former is a re-skin of Tombstone, while the latter is replacing the Barrow Knife.

If you are playing Starfield on PC and would like to add some more Halo flavour to your adventure, head over this way to download the Assault Rifle mod, and this way for the Energy Sword mod.